9 months ago
Australia shares set to open higher before central bank meeting; NZ up
December 5, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares set to open higher before central bank meeting; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with energy
and mining stocks set to benefit from rising oil and iron ore
prices.   
    A focus for investors will be the Reserve Bank of
Australia's monthly policy meeting, at which it is expected to
leave its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent. 
  
    The local share price index future was 0.9 percent,
or 51 points, higher at 5,448, a 47.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.8 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, or 20.9 points, to 6,875.65 at 2115 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Benagluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)

