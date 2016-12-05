Australia shares set to open higher before central bank meeting; NZ up

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with energy and mining stocks set to benefit from rising oil and iron ore prices. A focus for investors will be the Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting, at which it is expected to leave its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent. The local share price index future was 0.9 percent, or 51 points, higher at 5,448, a 47.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 20.9 points, to 6,875.65 at 2115 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Benagluru; editing by John Stonestreet)