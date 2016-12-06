Australia shares poised to edge up; NZ falls

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares to inch higher on Wednesday, with banks likely to track gains in U.S. peers, while investors await third-quarter GDP data to see trends in the Australian economy. The GDP report is due later in the day and analysts had been braced for a pedestrian 0.3 percent gain in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll. However, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday suggested there was a risk the economy shrank in the third quarter, the first since early 2011. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent, 35 points, to 5,463, a 34.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped two sessions of losses to end up 0.5 percent in previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15 percent, or 10.54 points, to 6,899.82 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru)