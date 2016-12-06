FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australia shares poised to edge up; NZ falls
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

Australia shares poised to edge up; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares to inch higher on
Wednesday, with banks likely to track gains in U.S. peers, while
investors await third-quarter GDP data to see trends in the
Australian economy. 
    The GDP report is due later in the day and analysts had been
braced for a pedestrian 0.3 percent gain in the third quarter,
according to a Reuters poll.  
    However, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Tuesday suggested there was a risk the economy shrank in the
third quarter, the first since early 2011. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent, 35 points, to 5,463, a 34.3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
snapped two sessions of losses to end up 0.5 percent in previous
session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15
percent, or 10.54 points, to 6,899.82 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

    


 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru)

