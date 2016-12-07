FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Australian shares set for a third day of gains; NZ higher
December 7, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 9 months ago

Australian shares set for a third day of gains; NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher for a third straight session on Thursday, tailing a
winning streak on Wall Street, with financials and materials
expected to dominate the gains.
    The local share price index future was 0.9 percent,
or 49 points, higher at 5,530, a 51.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up
nearly 1 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark index was up 0.2 percent, or
14.29 points, to 6,904.06 at 2103 GMT.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

