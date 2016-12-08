Australia shares likely to rise; NZ flat

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise for fourth time this week on Friday, following Wall Street, with strong Chinese trade data for November expected to lift sentiment further. China's November exports rose unexpectedly by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 6.7 percent on strong demand for commodities from coal to iron ore, official data showed on Thursday. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,557, a 13.3 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2 percent higher on Thursday and had risen 2.6 percent in last three sessions. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 6,915.3 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)