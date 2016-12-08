FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares likely to rise; NZ flat
December 8, 2016 / 9:29 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares likely to rise; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise for fourth time this week on Friday,
following Wall Street, with strong Chinese trade data for November expected to lift sentiment
further.  
    China's November exports rose unexpectedly by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports
expanded 6.7 percent on strong demand for commodities from coal to iron ore, official data
showed on Thursday. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,557, a
13.3 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2
percent higher on Thursday and had risen 2.6 percent in last three sessions.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 6,915.3 points in early trade.

    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 


 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

