8 months ago
Australia shares to climb for a fifth day, NZ up slightly
December 11, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares to climb for a fifth day, NZ up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen gaining for a
fifth straight session on Monday, taking a lead from U.S.
equities markets as the rally triggered by Donald Trump's
election as U.S. President refuses to wane.
    Local share price futures added 0.4 percent, or 23 points,
over the weekend to reach 5,582, a 21.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index rose
2.13 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1
percent, or 9.42 points, at 6,902.72 at 2108 GMT.
        
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by David
Clarke)

