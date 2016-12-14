Australia shares set to open lower after Fed remarks; NZ down

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday, as investors digest the U.S. Federal Reserve suggesting a faster pace of rate hikes next year in its policy meeting, where it raised interest rates by a quarter point as expected. Meanwhile, a stronger U.S. dollar, rising on the Fed decision, might put some pressure on commodities-related stocks. The rate hike and expectations of three increases in 2017 come as president-elect Donald Trump gets ready to take charge next month with promises to boost growth through tax cuts, spending and deregulation. The local share price index future fell 0.7 percent, or 39 points, to 5,543, a 41.62-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.16 percent, or 11.13 points, lower at 6,786.73 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)