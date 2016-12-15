FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australia shares seen opening higher, trailing Wall St; NZ up
December 15, 2016 / 9:24 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares seen opening higher, trailing Wall St; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks, as investors took the
U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook as a sign of
confidence in the world's largest economy.
    The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percent on
Thursday and said it sees three rate hikes in 2017 instead of
the two foreseen in September, citing an improving labor market
and evidence of faster inflation . 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent, or 10 points, to 5,495. The Australian benchmark index
 ended 0.8 percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, or 16.95 points, to 6,765.57 at 2116 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

