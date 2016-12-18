FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australia shares set to dip after weaker Wall St; NZ higher
December 18, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares set to dip after weaker Wall St; NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian share prices are seen edging
lower on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker U.S. market on
Friday and as the U.S. dollar hovering near 14-year highs is
expected to keep basic materials prices under pressure.
    The local share market index futures contract fell
0.1 percent, or 4 points, to 5,489, a 43.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark finished 0.1 percent lower in the previous
session and lost 0.5 percent on the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2
percent, or 14.29 points, at 6,774.53 at 2113 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
