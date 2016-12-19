Australia shares to open stronger a second day; NZ slightly up

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen entering a second consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, shadowing overnight advances on Wall Street, supported by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on the jobs market. The local share price index futures, however, fell 0.2 percent, or 12 points, to 5,516, a 46.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 7.37 points, to 6,793.62 at 2109 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)