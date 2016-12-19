FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australia shares to open stronger a second day; NZ slightly up
December 19, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares to open stronger a second day; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen entering a
second consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, shadowing overnight
advances on Wall Street, supported by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on the jobs market.
    The local share price index futures, however, fell
0.2 percent, or 12 points, to 5,516, a 46.1-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
closed 0.5 percent higher in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent, or 7.37 points, to 6,793.62 at 2109 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

