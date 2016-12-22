FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australia shares poised for a lower Friday ahead of holiday weekend; NZ extends gains
December 22, 2016 / 9:23 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares poised for a lower Friday ahead of holiday weekend; NZ extends gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares look positioned for a
lower start on Friday, mirroring falls on Wall Street, where
stocks ended their Trump-fuelled rally ahead of the Christmas
holiday weekend.
    The local share price futures fell 0.2 percent
to 5,603 points, a 40.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark closed 0.5 percent higher on
Thursday.
    Basic materials are expected to see pressure coming from
copper price slips, and lower Chinese steel and iron ore future
prices on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent or by 14.37 points in early trade. Gains were led by
industrials.
    
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

