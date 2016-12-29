FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australian shares to open lower for last day of year; NZ slightly down
December 29, 2016 / 9:27 PM / 8 months ago

Australian shares to open lower for last day of year; NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower in their final session for the year in low-volume trading,
tracking languid global stock markets and slight losses in oil
futures.
    Local share price futures slipped 0.3 percent
overnight to 5,654 points, a 45.1 point or 0.8 percent discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    The benchmark rose 0.25 percent on Thursday, in thin holiday
trade, and closes for 2016 at 2 p.m. local time on Friday.
    The market is set to record its best annual performance
since 2013, having gained 7.6 percent this year, as of
Thursday's close.
    Oil stocks may lead losses for the day, following dips in
oil futures after a surprise build-up in U.S. crude inventories
reversed an advance in prices that had boosted the benchmarks to
their highest levels since July last year. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat
with an downside prejudice in early trading, down 0.04 percent
or 2.7 points at 6,889.5.
    Initial losses were led by the healthcare and industrial
sector, with Fisher and Paykel Healthcare slipping the
most.

For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

