8 months ago
Australia shares set for a cautious start to 2017
January 2, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares set for a cautious start to 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a cautious start to
the new year, following a weak lead from Wall Street last
Friday, with trading likely to be thin on Tuesday as many
investors remain off work for their summer holidays.
    U.S. stocks slumped on the last trading day of the year, led
down by Apple and other big tech stocks. In subdued
holiday trading, the S&P 500 declined for a third consecutive
session. 
    The Australian benchmark index climbed 7 percent in
2016, its best yearly performance since 2013, as gains in most
commodity prices powered a bull run among miners.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index will be
shut for a public holiday and will re-open on Wednesday. The
benchmark gained 8.8 percent in 2016. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth
Jones)

