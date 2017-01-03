FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised for a flat start as commodities hurt; NZ strong
January 3, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares poised for a flat start as commodities hurt; NZ strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on
Wednesday, with positive leads from Wall Street and European
markets tempered by losses in commodities such as iron ore and
oil.
    Local share market futures were little changed
overnight at 5,704 points, a 0.5 percent discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    The benchmark began the year up 1.2 percent, hitting a
19-month high on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 2017
up 0.5 percent or 38.25 points, touching its highest in a month
at 6,919.5 in early trade.
    Healthcare and materials stocks led initial gains, with
medical device maker Fisher and Paykel up 2.1 percent. 
    
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on     
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)

