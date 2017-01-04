FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Australia shares set to extend gains; NZ steady
January 4, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 8 months ago

Australia shares set to extend gains; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after it
emerged U.S. policymakers were eyeing faster interest rate rises
in response to U.S President-elect Donald Trump's fiscal
stimulus plans. 
    The local share price index futures edged up 0.5
percent to 5,724 points, a 12.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.06 percent on Wednesday, extending the
previous session's gains, to hit its highest close since May 29,
2015.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index is steady
in early trade.
    Almost all U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers thought the
U.S. economy could grow more quickly because of fiscal stimulus
under the Trump administration and many were eyeing faster
interest rate increases, minutes from the central bank's
December meeting showed. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Lough)

