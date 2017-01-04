Australia shares set to extend gains; NZ steady

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after it emerged U.S. policymakers were eyeing faster interest rate rises in response to U.S President-elect Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus plans. The local share price index futures edged up 0.5 percent to 5,724 points, a 12.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.06 percent on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, to hit its highest close since May 29, 2015. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index is steady in early trade. Almost all U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers thought the U.S. economy could grow more quickly because of fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration and many were eyeing faster interest rate increases, minutes from the central bank's December meeting showed. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)