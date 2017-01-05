Australia shares set to tread water, NZ flat

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade flat at Friday's open, as a rebound in oil prices encourages investors to buy despite a dip in U.S. equities. Oil prices rose on Thursday in an up-and-down session, buoyed by news that Saudi Arabia had cut production to meet OPEC's agreement to reduce output after prices fell on data showing a surprisingly large spike in U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,725, a 28.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic Evans)