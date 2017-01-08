Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq and S&P500 hit record-highs on Friday, boosted by Apple Inc. The record trading session followed a U.S. Labor Department report that showed the economy added fewer-than-expected jobs last month but wages increased, suggesting resilience in the labor market.[ nL1N1EV1GW] The local share price index futures rose 0.2 pct to 5,730, a 25.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.04 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)