Australia shares poised for a weak start as oil prices dip; NZ flat

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, snapping five days of gains, with oil and gas producers likely to come under pressure following a 4 percent drop in oil prices. Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that record Iraqi crude exports and growing U.S. output could undermine OPEC's efforts to reduce supply. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 53.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.