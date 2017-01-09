FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia shares poised for a weak start as oil prices dip; NZ flat
#Energy
January 9, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares poised for a weak start as oil prices dip; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Tuesday, snapping five days of gains, with oil and gas
producers likely to come under pressure following a 4 percent
drop in oil prices.
    Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that record Iraqi crude
exports and growing U.S. output could undermine OPEC's efforts
to reduce supply. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, a 53.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended 0.9 percent higher on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

