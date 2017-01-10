FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ flat
January 10, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Wednesday following a rally in commodities
such as copper and gold.
    Copper hit a one-month high on further signs of a pick-up in
China's economy, while gold also strengthened ahead of a news
conference later in the day by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump.  
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 5,742, an 18.7 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8 percent
lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gareth Jones)

