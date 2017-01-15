FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares to start the week on a positive note; NZ flat
January 15, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 7 months ago

Australian shares to start the week on a positive note; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian share prices are expected to
open higher on Monday, following a strong lead from Wall
Street's last session, with a rise in iron ore prices countering
the impact of a decline in oil.
    Traders are also awaiting production reports from major
miners and oil companies in the coming days.
    Wall Street rose on Friday after major U.S. banks kicked off
their fourth-quarter earnings season with strong results. 
    The local share price index futures contract was up
0.3 percent, a 14.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark lost 0.6 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)

