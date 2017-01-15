Australian shares to start the week on a positive note; NZ flat

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian share prices are expected to open higher on Monday, following a strong lead from Wall Street's last session, with a rise in iron ore prices countering the impact of a decline in oil. Traders are also awaiting production reports from major miners and oil companies in the coming days. Wall Street rose on Friday after major U.S. banks kicked off their fourth-quarter earnings season with strong results. The local share price index futures contract was up 0.3 percent, a 14.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.6 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)