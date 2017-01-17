FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Australia shares likely to fall; NZ flat
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares likely to fall; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on
Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, where financials and healthcare
stocks saw losses after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
comments on the strength of U.S. dollar and drug pricing. 
    However, gold stocks are expected to gain as gold prices
rose on a weaker U.S. dollar.  
    The dollar fell after Trump said in an interview with the
Wall Street Journal that the strength of the currency was making
the U.S. companies less competitive. 
    In another interview, Trump told the Washington Post that he
would target companies over drug pricing and would replace
Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for
everybody". 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent to 5,642, a 57.42-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9 percent
lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,064.26 points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.