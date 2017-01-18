FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australian shares to rise marginally; NZ edges lower
January 18, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 7 months ago

Australian shares to rise marginally; NZ edges lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise
slightly on Thursday, with financials recouping some of the
previous session's losses tracking Wall Street banks, while
energy stocks are set to come under pressure from a dip in oil
prices.
    Oil prices slid to a one-week low on a strong dollar and
expectations of a rise in U.S. output. 
    Although copper steadied overnight, iron ore and steel
futures in China dropped 1 percent, falling back from three-year
highs, which could weigh on miners.  
    Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
or 8 points, to 5,637, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent
in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was
marginally lower in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

