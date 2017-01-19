FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia shares likely to inch down; NZ little changed
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares likely to inch down; NZ little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as investors turn cautious
ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and
Chinese GDP data, while lower base metals and iron ore prices
could weigh on miners.
    The three major U.S stock indexes were in the red as
investors backed off from risky assets ahead of Trump's
inauguration on Friday. Chinese fourth-quarter GDP and
December industrial production figures are expected later in the
day. 
    Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent,
or 10 points, to 5,627, a 65.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2
percent higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,059.85 points in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
     
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)

