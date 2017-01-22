FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia shares to kick off stronger on energy boost; NZ down
January 22, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares to kick off stronger on energy boost; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Monday, with oil and gas stocks set to bounce after ministers of
OPEC and non-OPEC countries applauded a strong start to output
cuts.
    At their first meeting on oil deal compliance on Sunday,
energy ministers said producers had made a good start in curbing
their oil output under the first such deal in more than a
decade. 
    Oil prices jumped over 2 percent on Friday, ahead of the
meeting on expectations of positive comments from the world's
top oil producers. 
    Australian share price index futures rose 0.5
percent, a 26.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark index fell 1.2 percent last
week. 
    A positive lead from Wall Street could also lend support to
Aussie shares in their first trading session since the
inauguration of U.S.President Donald Trump. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.17 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Andrew Roche)

