7 months ago
Australian shares likely to gain; NZ down
January 23, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 7 months ago

Australian shares likely to gain; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Tuesday, with commodity-related stocks likely to gain on a
weaker U.S. dollar, despite negative leads from global markets.
    The dollar fell on Monday as investors spooked by Donald
Trump's protectionist position shifted away from riskier assets,
resulting in lower bond yields and higher gold and copper
prices.   
    Concerns about the early days of Trump's presidency,
particularly a lack of clarity on his fiscal plans such as tax
cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation, have pushed
investors to reassess what the new administration means for
global trade. 
    Overnight, MSCI's world index, which tracks
shares in 46 countries, was little changed. On Wall Street, the
S&P 500 was on track for its worst session of the year.
 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent, a 26.972-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark declined 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.17
percent, or 12.15 points, to 7,055.7 in early trade.

    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

