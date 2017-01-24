Australia shares set to gain; NZ slightly up

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to trade higher on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street, as investors shifted focus away from U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade to U.S. corporate earnings. Gains in financial and technology stocks lifted all three major U.S. indexes, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching intraday record highs. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, or 37 points, to 5,631, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was slightly up, at 7,070.36 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)