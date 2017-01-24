FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia shares set to gain; NZ slightly up
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares set to gain; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to trade
higher on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street, as investors shifted
focus away from U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist
stance on trade to U.S. corporate earnings. 
    Gains in financial and technology stocks lifted all three
major U.S. indexes, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 
touching intraday record highs. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent, or 37 points, to 5,631, a 19.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended
0.7 percent higher on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was
slightly up, at 7,070.36 points in early trade.
        
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth
Jones)

