FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ little changed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on
Friday, tracking Wall Street, with gains for mining heavyweights
from rallying iron ore expected to be tempered by the decline in
copper prices, while rising crude should boost energy stocks.
    U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after the
two-day rally which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average
above the 20,000 mark. 
    Chinese steel and iron ore futures extended gains on
Thursday on expectations of firm demand following the Lunar New
Year holiday, while copper prices declined on a strengthening
dollar.  
    Oil prices jumped 2 percent overnight, while gold slipped 
to a two-week low. [GOL
    Local share price index futures were flat at 5,649,
a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close on Wednesday. Australian markets were closed on
Thursday for a holiday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.