7 months ago
Australia shares to open subdued following Wall St; NZ lower
January 29, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares to open subdued following Wall St; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft
economic data.
    U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the
2.2 percent rise expected by economists.  
    The local share price index futures dipped 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2
percent, or 14.84 points, lower at 7,119.42 at 2106 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

