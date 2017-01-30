FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slightly down
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall for
a second session as global markets faltered over new U.S.
immigration curbs, raising concerns about U.S. President Donald
Trump's policies on global trade and economy.
    The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to post their
largest drop in more than three months overnight. 
    The local share price index futures was down 0.1
percent, a 63.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished 0.9 percent lower in
the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell
marginally, at 7,081.52 in early trade.
        
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)

