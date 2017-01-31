FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares to open slightly higher; NZ lower
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

Australian shares to open slightly higher; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up
on Wednesday as basic material stocks may get some support from
the weakening U.S. dollar and higher oil prices may boost energy
stocks. 
    The U.S. dollar nose-dived against key rivals on Tuesday
after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised currency
devaluation by other countries and his trade adviser accused
Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a
competitive advantage. The dollar movement aided oil prices,
which were further boosted by an output cut by OPEC.  
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent, or 20 points, to 5575, a 45.9 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200
index fell 0.72 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.077
percent or 5.44 points, to 7045.31 at 2110 GMT.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

