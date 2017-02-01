Australia shares to open higher; NZ down slightly

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with stocks around the globe, after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected in its first meeting this year and since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 9 points, to 5,608, a 45.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.57 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally at 0.07 percent or 4.51 points to 7,050.630 at 2118 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic Evans)