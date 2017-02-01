FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Australia shares to open higher; NZ down slightly
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ down slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday, in line with stocks around the globe, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve painted an upbeat picture of the U.S.
economy. 
    The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected in its
first meeting this year and since U.S. President Donald Trump
took office. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent or 9 points, to 5,608, a 45.2 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended
0.57 percent higher in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell
marginally at 0.07 percent or 4.51 points to 7,050.630 at 2118
GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic
Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.