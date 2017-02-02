Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ little changed

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as caution took over investor sentiment following President Donald Trump's latest remarks on trade and the policies he will pursue. U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after Trump said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. Gold stocks are expected to gain as gold prices climbed to their highest in 11 weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and provided no indication of a likely rate hike in March. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 6 points, a 41.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.14 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell slightly, down 0.07 percent or 4.94 points to 7048.6 at 2104 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)