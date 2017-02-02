FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ little changed
February 2, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

Australia shares likely to open flat, NZ little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on
Friday, tracking Wall Street, as caution took over investor
sentiment following President Donald Trump's latest remarks on
trade and the policies he will pursue. 
    U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after Trump said
he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace
the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.
 
    Gold stocks are expected to gain as gold prices climbed to
their highest in 11 weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve left interest rates unchanged and provided no indication
of a likely rate hike in March. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent or 6 points, a 41.4 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.14
percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell
slightly, down 0.07 percent or 4.94 points to 7048.6 at 2104
GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

