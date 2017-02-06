Feb 7 Australian shares are expected to fall on Tuesday, following Wall Street which faltered over a dip in oil prices. The local share price index futures declined 0.1 percent or 6 points to 5,559 at 2122 GMT, a 56.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.11 percent lower on Monday. Copper and gold miners are expected to recover some ground, with copper supply risks in Chile and Indonesia overshadowing China's rate move and global political uncertainty and a subdued dollar reinforcing investor interest in the yellow metal. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 20.36 points at 7074.02 by 2122 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)