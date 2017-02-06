BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
Feb 7 Australian shares are expected to fall on Tuesday, following Wall Street which faltered over a dip in oil prices. The local share price index futures declined 0.1 percent or 6 points to 5,559 at 2122 GMT, a 56.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.11 percent lower on Monday. Copper and gold miners are expected to recover some ground, with copper supply risks in Chile and Indonesia overshadowing China's rate move and global political uncertainty and a subdued dollar reinforcing investor interest in the yellow metal. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 20.36 points at 7074.02 by 2122 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds