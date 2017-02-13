Feb 14 Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday with mining companies set to gain on copper and iron ore prices. Iron ore futures in China surged nearly 7 percent to their highest in more than three years on Monday, tracking higher steel prices. The price of copper on Monday reached its highest since May 2015 after shipments from the world's two biggest copper mines were disrupted . Wall Street's performance on Monday also boosted sentiment, with U.S. equity indexes climbing to record intraday highs as investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump would boost the economy . The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5730, a 30.688 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on . For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on . (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)