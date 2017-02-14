FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia shares expected to open higher; NZ up
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares expected to open higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely gain on
Wednesday, with financial stocks to take cues from their U.S.
peers, while higher iron prices are set to lend further support.
     
    Financial stocks powered Wall Street to a record high after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will
likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting.
                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent to 5,729.0, a 26.242-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent, or 24.46 points, to 7,175.35 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            
    

 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.