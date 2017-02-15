FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Australia shares set to rise marginally; NZ falls
February 15, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares set to rise marginally; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Reuters) -    Australian shares are set to inch
higher on Thursday, with financial stocks poised to mirror the
gains of their Wall Street peers.
    Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on
Wednesday, as better than expected retail sales data for January
kept sentiments upbeat.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 3 points
to 5756.0, a 53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic
Evans)

