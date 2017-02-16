FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for marginal drop; NZ falls
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares set for marginal drop; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares to open slightly lower
on Friday as falling iron ore and copper prices, coupled with a
tepid performance from Wall Street on Thursday, are set to weigh
in on shares. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 1 point to
5763 points, a 53.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.07
percent, or 4.57 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

