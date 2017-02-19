FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to edge up, tracking Wall Street; NZ flat
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 19, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares to edge up, tracking Wall Street; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Monday, supported by strong iron ore prices and a positive
session from Wall Street on Friday.
    The Dow        and the S&P 500        turned positive in the
final minutes of last week, continuing the rally since Donald
Trump's U.S. election victory in November.                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 5 points
to 5,760 points, a 45.818-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 4.5
points, or 0.06 percent, in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Goodman)

