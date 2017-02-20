FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Australian shares poised to edge lower; NZ steady
February 20, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 6 months ago

Australian shares poised to edge lower; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen inching lower
at the open on Tuesday, with company results likely to direct
trading through the day.
    The world's biggest miner by market value, BHP Billiton
        , will be reporting first half results later in the day.
The company has been struggling to find a way forward after a
12-day strike at its Chilean copper mine Escondida.            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, a 47.09-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)

