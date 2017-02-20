Australian shares poised to edge lower; NZ steady

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen inching lower at the open on Tuesday, with company results likely to direct trading through the day. The world's biggest miner by market value, BHP Billiton , will be reporting first half results later in the day. The company has been struggling to find a way forward after a 12-day strike at its Chilean copper mine Escondida. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 47.09-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)