4 months ago
Australia shares set for subdued open; NZ flat
#Financials
April 23, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares set for subdued open; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade
sideways on Monday, with investors skittish ahead of an
announcement regarding "major" tax reforms by President Donald
Trump on Wednesday.
    "We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to
do with tax reform. The process has begun long ago but the
reform will begin on Wednesday," Trump said at the U.S. Treasury
Department.             
    
The local share price index futures          stood fast at 5838
points, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.06
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

