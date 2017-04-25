FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ up
April 25, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Wednesday tracking Wall Street, which rose substantially
overnight on a bevy of strong corporate earnings. 
    The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the
Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks.
    
    The local share price index futures          rose 25 points
to 5,899, a 27.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.3 percent in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

