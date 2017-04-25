Australia shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ up

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Wednesday tracking Wall Street, which rose substantially overnight on a bevy of strong corporate earnings. The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks. The local share price index futures rose 25 points to 5,899, a 27.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)