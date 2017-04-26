FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Australia shares seen trading flat; NZ down marginally
April 26, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares seen trading flat; NZ down marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade
sideways on Thursday, with investors uncertain over the
feasibility of a proposed business tax cut in the United States.
    A proposal from the Trump administration sought to slash tax
rates for businesses and on corporate profits repatriated from
overseas, but offered no specifics on how it would be paid for
without increasing the federal budget deficit.     
    The local share price index futures          fell a point to
5,897, a 15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.68 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.12
percent in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

