4 months ago
Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ lower
April 30, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to ease on
Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on
weak economic data. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.14
percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Peter Cooney)

