4 months ago
Australia shares expected to begin firm; NZ flat
May 1, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares expected to begin firm; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
firm on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street, while investors
await a key central bank policy meeting.
    In its monthly policy meeting later in the day, the Reserve
Bank of Australia is seen holding its cash rate at a record low
of 1.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.15
percent, or 9 points, to 5945, an 11.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    The benchmark finished 0.6 percent higher in the previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat at
2231 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

