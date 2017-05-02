May 3 Australian shares are seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday with investors awaiting the conclusion of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, as it pauses to parse more economic data, it may hint it is on track for an increase in June. The local share price index futures fell 4 points to 5,930, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 9.39 points, to 7,413.10 at 2233 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)