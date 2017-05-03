May 4 Australian shares are likely to open
slightly lower on Thursday, extending losses after the biggest
one-day fall in nearly five weeks in the previous session, as a
weaker Wall Street weighs on the index.
Local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.1 percent to
5,871.0, a 21.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
close on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.15
percent, or 10.33 points, lower at 7,395.51 at 2224 GMT.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)