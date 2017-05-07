FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares seen opening higher on French election, Wall Street; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, in line with Wall Street shares, with some
support also coming from higher commodity prices.
    Centrist Emmanuel Macron's win in the final round of the
French presidential elections on Sunday is also seen boosting
global sentiment.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.95
percent or 55 points to 5,872, a 35.4 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
0.7 percent lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.27
percent or 19.90 points in early trade, led by telecommunication
and utility shares.
    
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
    
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

