Australia shares seen opening higher on French election, Wall Street; NZ up

May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, in line with Wall Street shares, with some support also coming from higher commodity prices. Centrist Emmanuel Macron's win in the final round of the French presidential elections on Sunday is also seen boosting global sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.95 percent or 55 points to 5,872, a 35.4 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.27 percent or 19.90 points in early trade, led by telecommunication and utility shares. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)