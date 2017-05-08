FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia markets seen slightly negative on weak commodity prices; NZ slips
May 8, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 3 months ago

Australia markets seen slightly negative on weak commodity prices; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen trading in a
narrow range on Tuesday, with negative leads from weak
commodities as concerns about demand in China weighed on prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.09
percent, or 5 points, a discount of 3.9 points to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday, after four
straight losing sessions.             
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest, is
slated to report third-quarter results later in the day.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.08 percent, or 5.79 points, to 7,420.67 in early trade.
    Utilities weighed on the index, with energy retailer Mercury
NZ          leading losses.

    
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

