FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ flat
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
relatively flat on Wednesday despite a new tax levied on
Australian banks in the federal budget released late on Tuesday.
    Local share price futures          rose 0.33 percent
overnight, or 19 points, to 5,845 - a 0.1 percent premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        . 
    The benchmark lost 0.5 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 1.37
points higher at 7,413.49 at 2209 GMT.

    
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.