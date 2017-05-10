FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to edge up, NZ higher
May 10, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares expected to edge up, NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Thursday as stronger commodity prices were
set to underpin gains.
    Local share price futures          were up 0.2 percent, or
12 points, at 5,883 points - a 7.6 percent premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        . 
    The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.13
percent, or 9.05 points, at 7,433.25 at 2205 GMT
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

