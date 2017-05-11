FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Australia shares to open weaker; NZ down
May 11, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares to open weaker; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains,
tracking a slide on Wall Street.
    The local share price futures index          fell 0.15
percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.13
percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)

